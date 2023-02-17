Man breaks into 71-year-old’s home, kidnaps her and takes her to bank, Georgia cops say

A Georgia man is accused of kidnapping and robbing a 71-year-old woman at gunpoint after breaking into her home, police said.

The 29-year-old man threw a concrete paver through the window of the woman’s home on the morning of Feb. 13, according to a release from the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say he was armed and forced the woman to give him her car keys and debit card.

The man then held the woman at gunpoint and took her in her own car to a local bank, where deputies say he used her debit card to withdraw money. He then drove back to the woman’s house and dropped her off, according to the release, then drove off in her car.

“My investigators were able to locate video surveillance footage of the stolen vehicle, and footage from the ATM withdrawal was provided by the bank the victim was forced to go to,” Sheriff Darrell Dix said in the release. “While reviewing the video they were able to isolate a pretty clear photograph of the intruder with the victim in the background.”

Crime scene investigators also found blood inside the house in the area where the intruder had broken a window, the release said.

Deputies found the stolen car that afternoon in an Atlanta parking lot and arrested Bryan Deundre Overton of Griffin, along with a second passenger inside the vehicle. The second man was taken into custody on unrelated charges, the sheriff’s office said.

“The shirt that appeared to be the one worn in the bank video as a mask, and money was recovered. (The man) had the debit card that belonged to the victim in his pocket, and a fresh cut on his hand that he had attempted to bandage to control bleeding,” Dix said.

He also said a gun was found that matched the description, but that it was actually a toy gun.

Overton has been charged with home invasion, burglary, kidnapping, armed robbery, aggravated assault, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and drug possession, according to the sheriff’s office.

“The victim in this incident is blessed to be alive and safe,” Dix said. “Realistically, most crimes like this do not end as well as this one did, and the victim is usually injured or killed.”

