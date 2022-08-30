Man breaks into animal shelter and frees many of its 150 dogs, Texas officials say

A man was arrested after officials say he broke into an animal shelter in Texas and freed many of its dogs.

The Abilene Police Department said 38-year-old George Paul Jones broke into the Abilene/Taylor County Animal Services building early in the morning on Friday, Aug. 26. He accessed the facility by climbing its perimeter fence, then entered through the building’s roof, according to police.

Jones is accused of opening many of the cages in the canine side of the building, which housed more than 150 dogs.

Officers found one dog dead and others injured, due to what they believe was fighting among the animals, police said. Animal shelter crews had to venture outside the property to find dogs that escaped through an outside gate.

Multiple dogs were still unaccounted for Friday night, according to the ALL KIND Animal Initiative.

A van that Jones is accused of stealing from the shelter was later recovered, police said.

Detectives brought Jones in for questioning later in the day Friday. He was arrested and charged with the break-in, animal cruelty and motor vehicle theft, according to police.

“We are extremely thankful for the Abilene Animal Services employees, the Abilene police department and the All Kind volunteers that rallied to recapture and provide immediate care and assistance to the dogs as well as clean up and repair the destruction to the building,” the animal initiative said.