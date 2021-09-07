Man breaks into apartment, wields knife

Sep. 7—ASHLAND — Police arrested a South Point man around midnight Thursday, after court records show he broke into a woman's apartment and wielded a knife.

Around 11:15 p.m. Thursday, Ashland Police received reports of a man breaking into a woman's apartment in the 3100 block of Roberts Drive, a criminal citation states. The suspect, 20-year-old Jonathan T. Adkins, broke a window and entered the home, flashed a knife and threatened to kill someone who wasn't there.

Court records show Adkins and the victim were parents to a 6-month-old infant, who was inside the home. Adkins grabbed the child and went outside — the mother wrestled the baby away from him, according to court records.

When police arrived on scene, they found Adkins outside the apartment and took him into custody, records show.

Adkins has been charged with first-degree burglary. He is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.

