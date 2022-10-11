Man breaks into car, hides in backseat, Memphis Police say

A man was arrested for breaking into a woman’s car and hiding afterward.

On Oct. 10 at approximately 5:40 AM, Memphis Police responded to a motor vehicle theft at the intersection of Hickory Hill Road and Winchester Road.

When officers arrived, a woman told them that a suspicious person was inside her vehicle.

MPD approached the vehicle and found Johnathan Durham laying in the backseat of the car.

Officers patted down Durham and noticed several items belonging to the woman in his front left pocket, police said.

Police also said that the vehicle had evidence of being burglarized.

Johnathan Durham was arrested and charged with burglary of a motor vehicle.

Durham has a court date on Oct. 19.

