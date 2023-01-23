Man breaks into car, sits inside and shoots car owner, police say

A man was injured and a suspect is on the loose after a shooting late Sunday night.

Atlanta police said they were called out to a parking lot at 839 Peachtree Street NE at 11:47 p.m.

When they got to the scene, the victim said he was walking to his car in the parking lot when he noticed his driver side window was broken. He also noticed a man was sitting inside of his car.

When the man sitting in the car saw him coming, he started shooting at him and shot him in the stomach.

The suspect then drove away from the scene in yellow Dodge Charger with two other men in the car. Police said they headed south on Peachtree street.

According to police, the victim is in stable condition.

