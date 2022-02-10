Man breaks door at The Wiener’s Circle restaurant after refusing to wear a mask

Olivia Olander, Chicago Tribune
·1 min read

A man shattered the door at The Wiener’s Circle Wednesday night after he was asked to wear a mask, according to Chicago police and social media posts made by restaurant representatives.

The man “became irate” after being asked to wear a face mask at the popular hot dog joint, 2622 N. Clark St., in Park West around 8:40 p.m., police said. He threw snow at an employee, then threw an object that broke the front door, according to police.

The object was a brick, according to a post from The Wiener’s Circle on Twitter.

“Everyone is safe and we are grateful for all the love,” a restaurant representative said in a video that showed images from the attack. The door will be repaired, according to a separate Tweet. The restaurant also posted a picture of a sign affixed to the front door instructing all customers they must wear a mask inside.

In recent years the restaurant has become well known for using its outdoor sign to make jokes and, occasionally, political statements — many of which were aimed at former President Donald Trump. Its staff also routinely insults customers, which is something of an attraction, along with its char dogs. The restaurant also has nearly 13,000 followers on Twitter, where it refers to its die-hard fans as #weinerheads.

The Wiener’s Circle is asking for help identifying the person who broke the door and posted what they said was a security camera image of his license plate.

No one is in custody in connection with the property damage, and detectives continue to investigate, police said.

