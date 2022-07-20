Man breaks drive-thru window to burglarized Midtown restaurant, police say

Investigators with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) are searching for the man who broke into a Midtown restaurant.

On Monday, July 11, a man broke the drive-thru window to get into Café Eclectic on McLean Boulevard, police said.

According to investigators, he took food and other “consumable goods” from the business.

Video surveillance captured the man inside the business.

He was also seen on camera leaving the scene on a small “BMX” style bicycle, according to police.

Investigators need your help in identifying the person responsible for the business burglary.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH or contact Crump GIB at 636-4793.

