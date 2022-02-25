Man breaks into ex-girlfriend’s home and is killed by her new boyfriend, Texas cops say

A woman’s former boyfriend was shot and killed by her new boyfriend after he forced his way into her home, Texas police said.

Around 11:15 p.m. on Feb. 23, Carlos M. Terrick went to his ex-girlfriend’s home in Houston, police said in a news release.

Terrick, 38, “forced his way in,” police said, and confronted the woman’s new boyfriend in a bedroom. Terrick was intoxicated, officials told Click2Houston.

Multiple gunshots were heard by witnesses, and the woman’s new boyfriend fled the area in a white BMW, the release said.

He told his girlfriend he “didn’t mean to do it,” police told Click2Houston.

Terrick was shot multiple times and pronounced dead by officials at the scene.

Anyone with information aboutthe case is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

