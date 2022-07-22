Man breaks into Fresno radio station in Tower District, accused of burglary, police say

A man was arrested Thursday after being accused of burglary at a radio station in Fresno’s Tower District, according to police.

A 22-year-old man used an object to smash a glass door and enter the office on Olive near Van Ness avenues about 9 p.m., Lt. Brian Valles said.

Officers arrived and found him, police said, and he matched a description given by witnesses.

He was arrested on suspicion of burglary and taken to Fresno County Jail, police said. Nothing was stolen before police arrived.

It was not immediately clear if the break-in affected radio programming, police said.

The Tower District building is home to Q97, 105.1 The Blaze, ESPN Deportes, La Buena and Exitos 107.1.