Man breaks into Morro Bay home, attacks ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend, police say

A man broke into a Morro Bay home and attacked his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend, punching the man in the face and holding a knife to his throat, according to the Morro Bay Police Department.

Jordan Christopher Graham, 41, entered the residence in the 1000 block of Quintana Road at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said in a news release Friday.

Once in the residence, Graham attacked his former girlfriend’s new partner — punching the man in the face and demanding money, the release said, resulting in an altercation between the two men.

“During the altercation, Graham grabbed a large kitchen knife and held it to the victim’s throat threatening to kill him,” police said in the release. “The victim was able to slip out of Graham’s hold, but during his escape Graham cut him with the knife, causing a 9-inch laceration on his face which required medical attention.”

Graham then left the residence in his vehicle, police said.

Police arrived on the scene after Graham escaped, and the agency issued a warrant for his arrest, the release said.

On Thursday, law enforcement officers found Graham driving in Templeton and arrested him, according to the news release.

Graham was arrested on suspicion of assault causing great bodily injury, making criminal threats, robbery and burglary.

As of 4:30 p.m. Friday, Graham did not appear to be in San Luis Obispo County Jail custody, according to jail records.

The Morro Bay Police Department collaborated with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office’s Gang Task Force to locate and arrest Graham, the release said.