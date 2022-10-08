Man breaks onto plane at Memphis International Airport, police say

A man took a ride to jail after breaking onto a flight in Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD said 44-year-old Antionous Thomas forced his way into a restricted area at Memphis International Airport and gained access to the plane’s ramp on October 1, 2022.

Airport employees tried to stop him, but Thomas refused and gained unauthorized access to a commercial flight, MPD said.

Once again, employees intervened, causing Thomas to then run from the area and re-enter the ramp when he was met by Memphis Police officers, the department reported.

When he saw officers, Thomas got into what police describe as a “fighting stance”, according to Thomas’ arrest affidavit.

Memphis Police said they deployed a chemical agent to Thomas’ eyes and took him into custody without any further incident.

Thomas was charged with entering a restricted airport area and resisting official detention, both misdemeanors.

