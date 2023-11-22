Man breaks into patrol car, raps on police scanner

Some rappers are known for the rhymes about their crimes, but a man in Morganton is behind bars after sharing his bars on a police radio.

The Morganton News Herald first reported the arrest of Shane Allen Poovey, who was charged on Nov. 5 after breaking into a patrol car that was behind the Burke County Courthouse.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by the Herald, Poovey is accused of getting into the patrol car and then talking on the police radio channel.

“Breaker, breaker 10-4 Shane Allen Poovey found the wrong car,” Poovey rhymes. “Need assistance behind the courthouse. I already explained.”

Another officer responds on the radio asking him to identify himself, and Poovey calls himself “Detention Officer Shane Allen Poovey” and “Poovey the trainee.”

The officer asks how they can help Poovey, and he responds with a triplet, saying, “Assistance to get my key, so I can leave the city, to finish my rap story,” according to scanner traffic provided by Broadcastify.

Authorities found that one of the windows of a patrol car had been broken, and a uniform shirt inside the car was stolen, according to the Herald.

Poovey was arrested and charged with misdemeanor damage to property and felony breaking and entering into a law enforcement vehicle, the Herald reports.

