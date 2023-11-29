Man breaks into vehicles on Thanksgiving, gets arrested: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested on Thanksgiving morning after allegedly breaking into multiple vehicles, according to a Mobile Police Department news release.

Officers reportedly saw a man who matched the description of a “breaking and entering” suspect on Oakland Terrace near Caroline Avenue, the release said.

Irvington man arrested after allegedly stealing vehicle at Mobile restaurant

Officers detained the man and took him into custody, according to the MPD.

During the investigation, detectives discovered that Demichael Williams, 30, had broken into multiple cars, according to the release.

He was arrested and charged with seven counts of unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.