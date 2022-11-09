Man breaks into Whitehaven church, steals keyboard & microphones, police say

A man is wanted for breaking into a church.

On Oct. 24 at approximately 11:45 p.m., a man walked to the back of the Zarephath Christian Church, on Fairway Avenue and broke a window.

The next day, the same man returned to the church and broke another window to the fellowship hall, police said.

After breaking the windows, the man climbed inside and stole a keyboard, microphones, and some other items.

The suspect left the church and walked northbound from the rear of the church, police said.

No arrest has been made, at this time, as this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274.

