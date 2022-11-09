Man breaks into woman’s home and kidnaps her over lottery ticket, Tennessee cops say

A man broke down a woman’s door and attacked her because he said she owed him money and a lottery ticket, Tennessee police said.

Dontrell Hanes, 43, went to the woman’s house in Cordova, just east of Memphis, on Nov. 8 and kicked down her door after she wouldn’t let him inside, according to an arrest affidavit from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

He then “dragged her through her home,” punched her and choked her while she was on the bathroom floor, restricting her breathing for around five seconds, the affidavit says.

He asked her for money and dumped her purse out onto the kitchen floor, the affidavit says. The woman later told deputies that he was “upset” because he hadn’t received his lottery ticket and money he felt the she owed him.

He then dragged her toward the front door as she grabbed onto furniture to try to prevent him from taking her out of the house, the affidavit says. She eventually said she would go with him and got into his vehicle, investigators said.

As he drove, he pulled out a handgun from underneath the driver’s seat and told her that he was going to “shoot up someone’s house,” according to the affidavit. He continued to ask her for money, specifically $10,000, and told her that if she tried to leave, it would “not end well,” the affidavit says.

At one point, she convinced him to let her call her daughter. That’s when detectives were alerted to what was happening, and authorities later found them outside an Exxon gas station, according to the affidavit.

When detectives tried to arrest Hanes, they got into a “physical altercation” with him, according to the affidavit.

He faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault and four counts of aggravated assault on a first responder, according to Shelby County jail records. He is scheduled for a court hearing on Nov. 10.

