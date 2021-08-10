Man briefly hospitalized after arrest

Aug. 10—A 45-year-old man arrested by city police Thursday and charged with multiple gun and drug violations became unresponsive in his cell and was hospitalized.

By Friday, Raymond Melvin Gregg Jr. had been booked at the Crawford County jail; the next day, he was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino and assigned $50,000 bond. He remains in jail.

Having been contacted by Sharon Police Department, which had obtained a warrant for Gregg's arrest, Meadville Police Department conducted a traffic stop and arrested Gregg near the intersection of Chestnut and Liberty streets at approximately 3 p.m. Thursday, according to the probable cause affidavit filed by police.

At the time, Gregg faced felony charges of theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm prohibited in connection with a July 15 incident in Sharon. During the arrest, police found a 9mm Smith and Wesson pistol, methamphetamine, suboxone, a pipe and a syringe, according to the affidavit. Suboxone is an analgesic that is also used to treat opioid dependence.

Gregg, whose address is listed as the county jail, was not eligible to carry a firearm due to a previous conviction, according to police.

After the arrest, while Gregg was in a city police holding cell, he became unresponsive and was transported by ambulance to Meadville Medical Center, according to the affidavit. Due to his condition, he was later transferred to UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Meadville police filed felony charges of possession of firearm prohibited and firearms not to be carried without a license, two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

A preliminary hearing in the case was scheduled for Aug. 19 before Pendolino.

