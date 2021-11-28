Man brings 3-year-old girl who was shot to Tarrant County Jail; police investigating

Fort Worth police are investigating after a man walked into the Tarrant County Jail lobby Sunday afternoon seeking help for his 3-year-old daughter, who had been shot.

The child sustained a gunshot wound while inside a vehicle, a police spokesman said. The shooting is believed to have occurred in the Stockyards area.

The police spokesman did not know the child’s condition, and did not have further information about how the shooting occurred as of about 4 p.m.

The man and his daughter arrived in the jail lobby, at 100 N. Lamar St., shortly before 3 p.m.