Man brings several types of weapons to NC A&T campus

Police said a man brought multiple weapons to the campus of North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University last week, WXLV reported.

Investigators said Brandon Bentley had the following weapons on him: Five guns, a crossbow, brass knuckles, a sword and a machete. Police also said they found a blow dart-style weapon and a makeshift firework explosive.

Bentley was arrested on March 26. He’s charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors. He was out on bond the next day and goes back to court later this month.

A spokesperson for NC A&T told WXLV in a statement they did not issue an alert to campus because Bentley was quickly arrested and there was no ongoing threat to campus.

Bentley has been banned from NC A&T and is not allowed on any educational property, according to WXLV.

