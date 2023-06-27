Man broke into California deputy’s home, confronted him in bathroom with gun, sheriff says

A man was arrested in Plumas County after allegedly pulling a gun on an off-duty deputy Sunday inside the deputy’s home.

The deputy arrived at his home in the Quincy area around 9:30 p.m., according to a news release from the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. He entered the house, went to his bathroom, turned on the light and was allegedly confronted by a 25-year-old San Jose man who possessed a semi-automatic pistol.

The man allegedly pointed the gun at the deputy’s face and pulled the trigger, according to the Sheriff’s Office. However, the firearm did not have a round chambered, law enforcement said.

Deputies said their off-duty official then subdued the suspect using defensive tactics and removed his firearm. The deputy took the suspect away from the firearm in the bathroom and secured handcuffs to his wrists, authorities said.

Law enforcement said deputies booked the man into Plumas County Correctional Facility on attempted homicide and burglary charges. His bail is set at $500,000.

“We are thankful that our employee was not harmed in what could have been a tragic loss for the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office as well as the community,” the office said in a statement.