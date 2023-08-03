Man who broke into churches used stolen credit card several times, police say

Aug. 2—A man accused of burglarizing seven churches across Frederick County from May to July stole items including gift cards and cash, and used a stolen credit card several times in one day, according to charging documents.

The man, Vittorio Lane of Sykesville, 36, was charged by the Frederick Police Department and Frederick County Sheriff's Office in late July.

Lane was charged with several counts of burglary, theft and use of a stolen credit card.

Lane is suspected of burglarizing:

— Seventh-day Adventist Church in Frederick on May 25

— Grace Community Church in Frederick on May 26 or 27

— St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Frederick on May 28

— New Life Church in Frederick on June 12

— People's Baptist Church in Frederick on June 13

— Calvary Assembly of God in Walkersville on June 20

— Monocacy Valley Church in Ijamsville on July 2 or 3

He is being represented by the Maryland Office of the Public Defender.

Lane, who was arrested on July 25, said he committed the burglaries because he could not find a job, according to charging documents.

Earlier that day, the sheriff's office, with warrants, searched a room at the Days Inn Hotel on Buckeystown Pike, a rented red Hyundai, and a unit associated with Lane at Public Storage on Grove Road, according to charging documents.

They found items suspected to be stolen or purchased with a stolen credit card in the church burglaries, including a Dirt Devil vacuum and a Phillips 55-inch TV, according to charging documents.

In the Seventh-day Adventist Church burglary, gift cards and cash with a value of about $2,500, as well as a Home Depot credit card, were stolen, people at the church told police.

Lane was arrested after the person who called about the burglary at Monocacy Valley Church reported that a credit card that had been stolen was used at Walmart, 7-Eleven, Sheetz, and Burger King, charging documents say.

The sheriff's office obtained surveillance video from Sheetz that linked Lane to a red Hyundai rented by Lane's girlfriend, according to charging documents.

Lane was charged with three counts of second-degree burglary, two counts of theft from $100 to $1,500, one count of theft from $1,500 to $25,000, and one count of theft scheme from $1,500 to $25,000.

The Frederick police charges covered burglaries at Grace Community Church, Seventh-day Adventist Church, and St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. The burglar was thought to have entered each time through a window.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office charged Lane with multiple counts of burglary, theft, and using someone else's credit card without their consent.

Grace Community Church reported to Frederick police on May 30 that it was missing $150 in cash and a restaurant gift card that could be used at multiple establishments, including Olive Garden.

On July 25, a Frederick police officer asked Lane if he had used the Olive Garden gift card, and he said yes, according to charging documents.

"Lane stated that he ordered chicken parmesan," charging documents say.