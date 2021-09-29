Man who broke into Eminem's Detroit home to allegedly kill him sentenced to probation, time served

A man who broke into Eminem’s suburban Detroit home and allegedly told the rapper "he was there to kill him" has been sentenced to five years probation and time served.

Matthew Hughes, 28, was sentenced last week by a Macomb County Circuit Court judge under a plea and sentencing deal with county prosecutors, the Macomb Daily reported. He was released after serving 524 days in the county jail.

Hughes said little at the hearing and made confusing statements in his presentencing report, said his attorney, Richard Glanda.

Eminem, who agreed with the outcome, did not attend the hearing.

EMINEM 'STRESSED OUT' ABOUT MARIAH CAREY'S UPCOMING MEMOIR: REPORT

Hughes wasn’t armed when he was discovered early on April 5, 2020, in Eminem’s home in Clinton Township. Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, was sleeping when he was awakened by the noise of Hughes breaking a kitchen door window with a brick paver.

Hughes allegedly told the rapper "he was there to kill him," according to court testimony.

Eminem got Hughes to leave the house, where he was met by security guards and held until police arrived.

EMINEM'S HOME INVADER ALLEGEDLY SAID HE WAS THERE TO KILL THE RAPPER, OFFICER TESTIFIES

In August, Hughes pleaded no contest to a reduced charge of second-degree home invasion in exchange for dismissal of charges of first-degree home invasion, malicious destruction of property between $1,000 and $20,000 and assault of a jail employee. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as such at sentencing.

The incident in question was not the first time that Hughes attempted to break into the rapper's home. In June of 2019 Hughes was arrested for breaking into a home in Rochester Hills, Mich., the police department previously confirmed to Fox News. That home was previously owned by Mathers but was not at the time of the incident, police confirmed.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Story continues

In resurfaced video footage obtained by The Daily Mail, Hughes can be seen at the home seemingly ringing the doorbell before waiting outside. Mathers reportedly sold the home two years prior to Hughes' visit.

Per the outlet, after being asked to leave, Hughes was found in the property's gatehouse. He was arrested for breaking and entering and served 90 days in jail.