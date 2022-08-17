Man who broke into home killed in shootout with brother-in-law, Lexington police say

A Tuesday morning home invasion turned into a shootout where one man was killed and another was injured, the Lexington Police Department said.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of Wigeon Drive in the Mallard Lakes neighborhood, according to police. That’s between North Lake Drive and Main Street.

Matthew Lewis Stanfield, a 33-year-old Colorado man, was shot multiple times in the upper body and died at the scene, Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said.

Stanfield is the brother of the woman who lives at the home and he’s made threats to her in the past, police said. On Tuesday, Stanfield tried to enter the house through the front door, the garage, and then broke through a side door, according to police.

Lexington police investigate a shooting.

Once inside the home Stanfield was involved in a fight with the woman’s husband, police said. Stanfield and his brother-in-law both had guns and opened fire, according to police.

While Stanfield died, his brother-in-law also was shot several times, police said.

At about 5 a.m., officers responded to reports of an unwanted guest and home invasion at the residence.

When they arrived, officers were met in the driveway by brother-in-law and his wife, who had been in the house during the shooting, according to police.

Lexington police are investigating a death.

Officers entered the house and found Stanfield’s body in the living room after he had been shot several times, police said.

The brother-in-law was taken to an area hospital with what the police said were non-life threatening injuries. Further information on his condition was not available.

Along with the woman, several children also were in the home at the time of the shooting, and none were harmed, police said.

Shortly after the gunfire, police said the death was considered an “isolated incident and the neighborhood is safe.”

An autopsy on Stanfield will be scheduled at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, according to Fisher.

Police said they found Stanfield brought a rifle, which he used during this incident, along with a large bag with extra magazines with ammo, a ballistic vest, and other items to aid him.

The shooting remains under investigation by police, and their findings will be reviewed by the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Investigators want to know more about Stanfield and where he was before Tuesday’s incident. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 803-358-7262, CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.