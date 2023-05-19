A man who broke into an OnlyFans creator's attic, secretly recorded her naked, and stole her underwear said that she 'wanted to be stalked'

Over two million OnlyFans creators earned close to $4 billion in 2021. Getty Images

A New Hampshire man was found guilty of breaking into an OnlyFans creator's home and recording her.

Mauricio Guerrero was arrested last year after the woman woke up to him standing in her doorway.

After meeting on OnlyFans, Guerrero stalked her for months, driving 350 miles to her mother's house.

A 21-year-old man who broke into the attic of an OnlyFans creator, hid in her home, and secretly recorded her while she slept was found guilty of several charges following a New Hampshire trial.

On Tuesday, a Strafford County, New Hampshire, jury found Mauricio Damian Guerrero guilty of burglary and violation of privacy charges, according to Foster's Daily Democrat.

The 25-year-old unnamed woman and her mother called police in the early hours of the morning on February 9, 2022, after she awoke to see someone standing in her doorway, according to a police affidavit filed last year.

Guerrero told the jury on Monday that she "wanted to be stalked," and that he believed that they were in a romantic relationship together, per New Hampshire's WMUR9.

It's unclear how long of a sentence Guerrero will receive, as one of the felony burglary charges carries a 7 ½- to 15-year sentence, and the other carries a 3½- to 7-year sentence, according to the Daily Democrat.

Last year, police said they searched the woman's home and found a man later identified as Guerrero on the roof.

When police searched his phone, they found a video of the woman sleeping naked in her bed, which she said was taken without her knowledge.

The woman told police she believed Guerrero had been in her attic for some time due to the discovery of partially eaten food, AirPods, and a cup with urine in it. Police later found a Bluetooth tracking device left behind by Guerrero as well.

After being arrested and questioned by police, Guerrero admitted to entering the woman's home without her permission and taking her underwear. He said he had planned to put the tracking device in her car.

During the trial, it was revealed that Guerrero had been stalking her for some months after she sent him her address for the purpose of sending gifts. Attorneys said that the two had consensual sexual intercourse once before Guerrero began stalking her, the Daily Democrat reported.

Guerrero eventually traveled 350 miles from Pennsylvania, first stalking the woman at an apartment, and later at her mother's home when she moved there, according to the Daily Democrat.

Defense attorney Harry Starbranch claimed that Guerrero was manipulated by the woman, and that he was led to believe that they were in a legitimate relationship together, per the Daily Democrat.

In the affidavit, the woman said that she felt she had to be nice to him and, on one occasion, allowed him into her house for two hours before asking him to leave.

Guerrero's attorney did not immediately return Insider's request for comment.

