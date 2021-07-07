Man broke into popular Columbia pizza restaurant twice, police say after arrest

Columbia Police Department charged a man Wednesday in two burglaries at a popular pizza restaurant in the Cottontown.

The department charged 34-year-old Samuel Berry with two counts each of second degree burglary, larceny and malicious property damage.

Berry broke into Il Focolare Pizzeria on Sumter St. on June 6 and Tuesday where he stole items, according to police. Investigators said that surveillance cameras captured Berry breaking in.

Officers arrested Berry on Main Street and jailed him at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center where he’s awaiting a bond hearing.

Il Focolare PIzzeria is owned by acclaimed Columbia Chef Sarah Simmons and her business partner Aaron Hoskins.