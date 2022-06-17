Man who broke into Seattle elementary school classroom charged with burglary, assault

The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed felony charges Thursday against the man who hopped a fence and broke into a Seattle elementary school.

Liban Harsam was charged with first-degree burglary and second-degree assault of a child for the June 2 incident in which he hopped the fence at Sand Point Elementary School, stole a child’s backpack and assaulted two other students, according to court documents.

On June 2, Seattle police were called to Sand Point Elementary School for reports of a man who had climbed the fence and was possibly touching students.

The suspect, later identified as Harsam, was still on school grounds when police arrived. School staff told police that Harsam was refusing to leave, but did not have information on any other crimes at the time.

It was later discovered that Harsam had stolen a backpack and assaulted two female students.

After the incident was reported, one of the female victims provided police with an audio statement that gave a more detailed record of what occurred. The victim said that on the day in question, she had been on campus and could see Harsam through the fence.

According to court documents, Harsam told the girl to come over to him. A substitute teacher told the girl to avoid contact when Harsam, which is when he became angry, threw his own backpack over the fence and started climbing over.

The girl told police that’s when the teacher told students to run.

The girl and other students took shelter in a portable classroom, according to court documents. The girl was able to see Harsam walking toward the classroom through a window.

Inside the classroom, two other students tried keeping the door closed to prevent Harsam from entering. As Harsam approached, one student fled to hide and the girl took their place holding the door.

Harsam then forced the door open, causing the girl to fall back into a seated position. According to court documents, Harsam bent over onto one knee and placed his right hand on the girl’s cheek, asking what her name was. The girl said she would tell him and as that occurred, a second victim began yelling at Harsam to get his hand off of the first girl.

Harsam then grabbed the second victim’s wrist, pushing her back, according to court documents. At that time, multiple teachers arrived and according to the first victim, Harsam spat on one of them.

Harsam then left the classroom, taking a student’s backpack with him.

Harsam was later contacted by police and arrested.

His arraignment is scheduled for June 29.