Man who broke into Whitehaven church charged with 8 total burglaries, MPD says

A man Memphis Police said burglarized a Memphis church was arrested and charged with a string of other burglaries in the area.

According to police, 50-year-old Reginald Pree has been charged with burglarizing eight total buildings in Memphis.

His burglary spree dates back to October 17, according to police, when he stole several electronics worth $1,200 from Activ Card on Saturn Drive.

Pree was next seen about a week later, on October 23, on video surveillance stealing a $500 TV from Fast Trax on Winchester Road, police said.

Blood gathered from that burglary scene matched DNA on file with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and was a match for Pree, according to court records.

Just three days after that, on October 26, Pree broke into a Whitehaven church on Fairway Avenue, taking microphones, an iPad, a keyboard, a Dell laptop and a speaker, Memphis Police said.

After reviewing surveillance video, officers said that they realized this was actually the second time Pree had burglarized the church.

He began stealing from the church the day before, breaking through a window and taking items from the place of worship on the 25th, Memphis Police said.

On Halloween, Pree struck again, according to police. Memphis Police said Pree broke into staff lockers at the Vanguard Soap warehouse on South Center Road, stealing a total of $31,732 in tools.

On November 4, Pree again broke into a warehouse, this time the Nickey warehouse on Titan Drive, according to police. Memphis Police said Pree stole $7,000 worth of tables in this burglary.

Finally, two days later, Pree broke into Activ Carts (right beside the Nickey warehouse) on Saturn Drive, police said. This time, according to Memphis Police, he broke out the front windows of the business and stole $11,000 worth of items.

“It’s very sad, actually, that someone would break into the church,” said Pastor Anthony Paulette of Zarephath Christian Church. “But I pray for the young man because I don’t know what people go through and it’s said. It’s terrible in the state our city is in.”

Pree was arrested and charged with eight counts of burglary to a business and one count of tampering with evidence.

