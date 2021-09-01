Man who broke windows at Spokane Valley Planned Parenthood sentenced to 2 months in jail

Aug. 31—The man who smashed windows at Planned Parenthood in Spokane Valley last month was sentenced to two months in jail.

Joshua Balazs, 43, allegedly smashed the windows because he was angry over a family member who had abortions and later died by suicide, according to police. He smashed 18 windows at the health care facility on July 3.

The damage was estimated at $8,000, Cpl. Mark Gregory, a spokesman for the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, said at the time.

Balazs pleaded guilty to one count of first degree malicious mischief last week. He was then sentenced to spend two months in jail, which is the low end of the standard sentencing range of two to six months for the crime. He will also have to pay $1,500 in restitution, according to court documents.

Since pleading guilty, Balazs has allegedly committed new crimes. On Monday, he was arrested on suspicion of second degree burglary and malicious mischief, according to court records.

Balazs already has a lengthy criminal record dating back to 1996, when he faced misdemeanor charges of reckless driving. Since then he has been convicted of crimes in Colorado, Utah and four different counties in Washington state, including a felony in 2010.