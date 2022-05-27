Man in Bronx street crew stabbed to death after gang brawl

A Bronx man was stabbed to death during a street fight with several other men in Parkchester early Friday, police said.

Felix Figueroa, 28, a member of the Taylor Avenue Crew, was found unconscious with stab wounds to his upper body at Archer St. near Beach Ave. around 12:38 a.m., police said.

Medics rushed the victim to Jacobi Hospital but he could not be saved.

There were no immediate arrests but police said the murder could be linked to Figueroa’s gang ties.

Figueroa lived a few blocks from where he was killed and had two prior arrests.