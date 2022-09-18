Man brought drugs, gun to youth football day, police say

According to the City of South Fulton Police Department, a parent was suspected of bringing drugs to a park while children were present.

On Saturday afternoon, South Fulton park rangers were patrolling the area when they were informed of possible illegal activity. The incident occurred during the ‘Welcome All Park’ for the opening day of youth football.

Police say parents told the park rangers about another parent possessing a gun and drugs while children were present.

A photo of the scene showed bags of marijuana along with a gun.

The park rangers said they will not tolerate the use of drugs in city parks.

The police department says ensuring that parks remain safe and secure for everyone to enjoy remains one of their top priorities.

