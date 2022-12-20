A man brought a package into the Hollywood police station. It shut down the streets

Hollywood police shut down the road in front of their own headquarters Tuesday morning after a man brought in a package that turned out to be fentanyl, officers say.

The man carried in the package around 9 a.m. because he was concerned about its contents, said Hollywood police spokeswoman Deanna Bettineschi.

So were police.

Officers diverted traffic from the front of the building at 3250 Hollywood Blvd., across the street from a busy Target shopping center, while trying to determine what the substance was inside the package, Bettineschi said.

Officers and crews from Hollywood Fire Rescue determined that it was the powerful synthetic opioid, according to Bettineschi.

The road has since been reopened. The amount of narcotics in the package was not immediately available, and it wasn’t initially clear if anyone has been arrested.

“Our detectives are currently investigating this incident,” she said.