Man brutally attacks woman in Long Beach on her way to work
The Long Beach single mother was left battered, with broken bones, a slashed finger and deep bruising on her eyes by the attack and robbery attempt.
Don't look now, but Joe Flacco could be in the midst of a magical run for the Browns, bringing back memories of his 2012 Super Bowl season with the Ravens.
Geno Smith hadn't done much, but came up big when Seattle needed it.
On December 11, NASA successfully beamed an ultra-high definition video from the Psyche spacecraft to Earth. At the time, Psyche was about 19 million miles away. The video signal was received 101 seconds after it was sent.
Cooper's 265-yard performance is also the highest-scoring fantasy day for a wide receiver this season.
VX-Underground shared this week that hackers were able to breach Ubisoft's internal services in an attempt to exfiltrate 900GB of data. Ubisoft shut down the breach after 48 hours, and told BleepingComputer it's investigating the incident.
GM has paused deliveries of the new Chevy Blazer EV after drivers found the infotainment system keeps crashing and displaying all kinds of error messages. The company said it is aware of "software quality issues" and is working on a fix.
Mothers often take on the labor of the holidays, yet are often left holding an empty stocking. What to know.
Travel credit cards earn rewards in the form of points or miles. Here are some tips to help you find the best travel credit card for your next adventure.
The Pistons, who last won a game on Oct. 28, are one loss shy of matching the league’s all-time record.
Hyperloop One is shutting down, a staff member has confirmed to Engadget after Bloomberg published a report about its closure.
Weverse has been billing itself as the go-to destination for K-pop fans worldwide. Here's everything to know about the growing "multiverse" for K-pop music.
The European Super League's revival attempt, following a Thursday court ruling against UEFA and FIFA, faces challenges as the court's decision does not guarantee approval for the league.
Huawei surprised the industry with its Chinese-made 7nm mobile processor this year.
Cisco announced this morning that it intends to acquire Isovalent, a cloud-native security and networking startup that should fit well with the company's core networking and security strategy. Isovalent has helped develop eBPF, a key open source technology that gives developers deep insight into the operating system layer, typically Linux, but also Windows, while Cilium, another open source project created by the startup, gives visibility into cloud native applications. Tetragon is the company’s open source security visibility component.