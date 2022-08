Associated Press

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka lost in the first round of a second consecutive major tournament. Danielle Collins, an American seeded 19th, beat Osaka 7-6 (5), 6-3 in a big-hitting matchup at the U.S. Open. Collins reached her first Grand Slam final at the Australian Open in January and showed that same sort of hard-court form in her victory over former No. 1 Osaka that ended after midnight as Tuesday turned to Wednesday.