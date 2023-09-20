Man who built homemade bombs, shot at police receives sentence
A South Jordan man who fired at police from inside his explosives-filled home in 2020 will sentenced to spend a minimum of 11 years in prison Tuesday.
A South Jordan man who fired at police from inside his explosives-filled home in 2020 will sentenced to spend a minimum of 11 years in prison Tuesday.
President Biden reiterated travel warnings to U.S. citizens on Monday after the release of five American prisoners from Iran.
Less than two weeks ago, Danny Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison after he was convicted of rape in a retrial.
The best checking accounts have low balance requirements and no monthly fees. Here’s how to find the best options.
Teevens was a beloved head coach and a fierce player safety advocate who eliminated live tackling from practice in a successful effort to reduce concussions.
SCNG reporter Luca Evans wrote about a harmless conversation between two players that took place in front of him before media interviews last week. His access to the team has now been suspended.
Why are many fish oil supplements going bad, and how can you tell? Here's what experts say.
"What is the female version of the Roman Empire? What is something random that we all think about on a very regular basis that is female-specific?" The post What is the female equivalent to the now-viral question ‘How often do men think about the Roman Empire’? appeared first on In The Know.
Ten years ago, Robinhood was founded to “democratize” stock trading, or more simply, to make it more accessible for anyone to trade stocks. Today, its goal is simple: To democratize finance for all, according to CEO and co-founder Vlad Tenev – who was on the Fintech Stage at TechCrunch Disrupt. Acknowledging that a few years ago, people might not have taken Robinhood seriously as a place to save for retirement, Tenev believes the narrative around his company has changed.
Shohei Ohtani will be a hitter only in 2024, like he was in 2019.
In a span of five months this year, former President Donald Trump was indicted on a total of 91 felony counts across four separate criminal cases. As hearings and trial dates are set, here's a guide to some of the legal terms you may hear.
Police are “investigating the facts and circumstances of the man’s death."
The high court will weigh in on whether companies like Facebook, YouTube and Twitter are allowed under the law to remove content that violates their rules.
Aston Martin Valkyrie could fulfill its destiny as a WEC Hypercar in 2025. Aston Martin is reportedly in talks with the U.S.-based Heart of Racing team.
Grocery inflation and margin expansion are two top concerns for Instacart.
Microsoft may be at an inflection point.
“I’ll be present at the Olympics, and there’s no other goal than gold.”
The former "Laguna Beach" star gets candid about her new podcast, dating, grief and trying Bufo.
Epic Games will be forced to provide refunds to Fortnite players who were allegedly tricked into making unintended purchases on the platform. The FTC says this is one of the largest refunds in a gaming-related case to happen to date.
Plus, snag a No. 1 bestselling knife sharpener for just $10.
Volvo's last diesel car will roll off the line "by early 2024," the company said on Tuesday. As far back as 2017, the Geely-owned automaker indicated it would wrap up production of diesel cars by around now. A few years later, Volvo came out with a more ambitious goal, pledging to exclusively sell electric vehicles by 2030.