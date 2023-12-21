Man with bullet-filled diaper at New York airport blames his girlfriend, TSA says

A man was caught going through airport security in New York with a bullet-filled diaper, officials said.

The Arkansas man was traveling through New York while on his way to Illinois, The Associated Press reported. That’s when security found 17 bullets in a diaper stashed in his carry-on luggage, according to a Dec. 20 news release by the Transportation Security Administration.

The man told LaGuardia Airport TSA officers he didn’t know how the bullet-filled diaper got in his carry-on, officials said.

He then suggested his girlfriend must’ve stored it in his bag, according to TSA.

Agents called Port Authority Police and the man was cited with “unlawful possession of the 9mm ammunition,” security agents said.

The diaper was “otherwise clean,” authorities said.

LaGuardia Airport is in Queens.

Traveler stashes pot inside her diaper — and sets off TSA checkpoint alarm, feds say

Gun, bullets stashed in shoes get man arrested by TSA agents in New York, officials say

Loaded handgun found in man’s carry-on bag – then he blames his wife, TSA says