Man with bullet hole in his head walks a mile to get friend’s help, Florida cops say

A person in Florida opened their door to see their friend standing in front of their home with a gunshot wound to his head, police said.

Christopher Hastings, 33, and a 44-year-old man started arguing at a mutual friend’s house in the 100 block of homes on Harter Drive in the early hours of Jan. 17, the Holly Hill Police Department said in a news release.

The two men were fighting about a woman, WESH reported, when the fight escalated, and Hastings pulled out a weapon.

Hastings and the man went outside, where Hastings shot the man in the head, police said.

The man had a friend that lived nearby in the 300 block of Ridgewood Avenue in Daytona Beach, police said, about a mile and a half from the other house.

The man walked about a mile and a half to a friend’s house after he was shot in the head, Holly Hill police said.

With a bullet hole in his head, he walked to his friend’s house and called police, according to the department.

Officers arrived just before 3 a.m., and the man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

The man underwent surgery, WESH reported, but remains in serious condition.

Police identified Hastings as the alleged shooter and brought him into custody.

He is charged with second-degree attempted murder, according to police.

Holly Hill is about 60 miles northeast of Orlando.

