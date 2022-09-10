Man burglarizes Walgreens, stealing cigarettes, police say

The Memphis Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly burglarized a Walgreens.

Police said it happened at 1107 South Bellevue Boulevard on Sept. 8 around 4:20 p.m.

A man entered the store and went into the storage room at the back of the business.

He forced entry into the manager’s office where police said cigarettes were stored.

According to MPD, he loaded $950 worth of cigarettes into a bag and left the store through the back emergency doors.

MPD is urging you to contact Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH with any information about this case.

