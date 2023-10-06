Man who burned Falls Church mother to death convicted of first-degree murder

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Richard Montano, 48, was found guilty of first-degree murder and arson of an occupied dwelling Thursday in connection to the 2022 death of Silvia "Kelly" Vaca Abacay, 40, according to Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano.

On August 10, 2022, Abacay was brutally attacked and killed by Montano, who then set her body on fire in an attempt to cover up the crime. Abacay had been staying temporarily in the apartment of her friend, Fatima Via Rojas, who had ended her eight-year relationship with Montano the previous month.

The trial revealed that Montano, believed to have intended to target Via Rojas, might have mistaken Abacay for her. Footage from a neighbor's Ring camera captured Montano unlawfully entering Via Rojas's apartment several times leading up to the murder.

Richard Montano, 48 Photo via Fairfax County Police Department

The same neighbor reported hearing screams and loud noises from the apartment on the day Abacay was killed, prompting four 911 calls.

Medical examination confirmed Abacay's death resulted from multiple sharp and blunt force injuries prior to the fire.

"This case exhibited some of the most disturbing crime scenes I’ve encountered," said Commonwealth's Attorney Descano. "While we can't bring Silvia back, we can ensure that Montano doesn’t pose further threats to the public."

Montano is scheduled for sentencing on January 19, 2024.

He's facing life in prison.