Man burns down ex-girlfriend’s north Ga. home during SWAT standoff, deputies say

A man is now in custody after deputies say he set his ex-girlfriend’s Pickens County home on fire during a standoff over the weekend.

Deputies say they were called to a home on Skidder Way in Jasper from a woman saying her ex-boyfriend, 54-year-old Scott Eric Shane Wallace, broke in and threatened to burn her house down.

When they got to the home, she was already out of the house, but Wallace was still inside.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Cherokee County SWAT teams were called to the home and tried negotiating with Wallace. Eventually, three SWAT officers went into the home and Wallace set it on fire. No officers were hurt.

When he came out of the house shortly after, he had a lighter and lighter fluid in his hands and was arrested. Wallace is being charged with burglary, aggravated assault and arson.

TRENDING STORIES:

Photos shared with Channel 2 Action News showed the home destroyed. Family members say she lost everything except the clothes she escaped in and her phone.

The family has started a GoFundMe campaign to support her.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: