Man burns woman’s body in cemetery, tells cops she died during sex, NJ police say

A man was charged with murder and desecration after a 39-year-old woman’s body was found burned in a cemetery, New Jersey officials say and news outlets reported.

The Hamilton Township Police Department says it responded to a July 26 call around 6:45 a.m. from someone who reported human remains near a cemetery in the Clover Avenue area, according to a July 27 news release from the Office of the Mercer County Prosecutor. Police found the severely burned body and identified the victim as 39-year-old Lisa Lloyd.

Using video footage from the area surrounding the cemetery, detectives identified a two-tone Chevy pickup truck stopped at 1:48 a.m. July 26. Not long after the truck stopped, a large fire erupted next to the truck.

Later that day, officers located the truck and conducted a traffic stop. Harley Wildmann, 42, was driving the car, according to the release. Another woman was also in the car, but she was released after questioning.

Wildmann was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree desecration of human remains, third- and fourth-degree weapons offenses, and fourth-degree tampering with evidence.

After being detained, Wildmann told investigators he met Lloyd on an app before she came to his house, according to a criminal complaint, NJ.com reported. Wildmann said Lloyd’s death was an accident during sex.

While the two were having sex, Wildmann says Lloyd agreed to be bound, including with an electrical cord tied around her neck, the complaint says. Lloyd fell unconscious with the cord around her neck and died, at which point Wildmann wrapped her body in a blanket and put it in a trash can, according to the document obtained by NJ.com.

A day after she died, Wildmann put the trash can in the back of his truck, picked up gasoline and took Lloyd’s body to the cemetery, according to WPVI, citing investigators. Wildmann also admitted to disposing of Lloyd’s car and personal belongings in the complaint.

Hamilton Township is a suburb of Trenton.

