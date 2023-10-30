Man busted with $20,000 in tools stolen from Home Depot Stores

A 34-year-old man from Perris was arrested last week on charges of grand theft after deputies discovered thousands of dollars in merchandise stolen from Home Depot stores, authorities announced.

A deputy with the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department responded to a Home Depot store on Oct. 19 on reports retail theft between Oct. 13 and 15 resulting in the loss of approximately $1,400 in property.

A little more than a week later, SBSD deputies, along with deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, served a search warrant at a residence in the 2300 block of Stonybrook Way in Perris.

At the residence, authorities recovered some $20,000 in merchandise stolen from Home Depots in Apple Valley and Victorville, as well as from stores that had yet to be identified.

A photo released to the public showed dozens of power tools and tools boxes stolen from the retail locations in what appears to be the residence’s garage.

Man busted with $20K in tools stole from Home Depots

Bernardo Angel Perez, who was at the residence on Oct. 24 when the search warrant was executed, was arrested and taken to the West Valley Detention Center where he was being held on $30,000 in bail, according to a SBSD news release.

Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to contact Deputy D. Vallejo at 760-240-7400 or the sheriff’s dispatch at 760-956-5001. Those wishing to remain anonymous can submit tips over the We-Tip Hotline at 800-782-7463 or online at WeTip.

