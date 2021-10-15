Man busted for allegedly gunning down rival in East Harlem

Police say they have arrested a 44-year-old man accused of gunning down a 33-year-old rival on an East Harlem street.

Michael Benton was busted following a brief foot chase after the shooting on Second Ave. near E. 122nd St. at 2:30 a.m. Thursday, police said Friday.

Investigators charged Benton with murder and gun possession charges for shooting Wesley Martin during the clash on Second Ave.

The cause of the shooting was not immediately disclosed.

Martin was found shot in the chest, cops said. EMS rushed him to Harlem Hospital, but he could not be saved.