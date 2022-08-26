Man busted for anti-Semitic slap in Brooklyn: NYPD

A man was arrested and charged with a hate crime Thursday for allegedly slapping a Hasidic Jewish man in the face on a Brooklyn street, according to police.

Three teens were also arrested Thursday, for a separate anti-Semitic attack incident, the authorities said.

In the Brooklyn attack, Carrington Maddox, 31, of East Williamsburg was charged with aggravated harassment as a hate crime and menacing for hitting the stranger.

After surveillance footage of the suspect walking near the Williamsburg scene was released Tuesday, a tip to the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline ultimately led cops to the suspect, who was arrested without incident, police said.

At about 4:30 p.m. Monday, Maddox allegedly approached the 27-year-old victim, dressed in his religion’s traditional garb, on Lynch St. near Marcy Ave. Without saying a word, he slapped the victim in the face before walking off, police said.

The stunned victim did not need medical attention following the attack.

It came as the third suspected anti-Semitic hate crime in the neighborhood within a two-day span, cops said.

On Sunday, two Jewish men who were also dressed in traditional clothing were sprayed with fire extinguishers and punched in the face in separate attacks just moments apart in Williamsburg.

Elsewhere in the city, three teenagers were arrested Thursday for chasing a 13-year-old Jewish boy off a Staten Island bus, snatching the yarmulke on his head and running off with it on July 21, cops said.

The 13-year-old girl and her two 14-year-old male accomplices were charged with grand larceny as a hate crime for the cruel attack.

As of Sunday, cops have investigated 177 anti-Semitic hate crimes this year, according to NYPD stats. That’s compared to 119 such incidents by this time last year, a jump of nearly 50%.