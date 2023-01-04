Man busted for attempted rape on Manhattan subway train

Police have arrested a man they say tried to rape a woman on a Manhattan train.

Isaiah Benjamin, 23, was nabbed Wednesday and charged with attempted rape, sex abuse, forcible touching and public lewdness for the New Year’s Day attack.

Benjamin is accused of following an 18-year-old woman as she got on a downtown No. 2 train at the 125th St. station at Lenox Ave. in Harlem around 10 p.m., cops said.

As the express train rumbled toward the 72nd St. station on the Upper West Side, Benjamin exposed himself to the woman and tried to pull her pants down, police said.

A straphanger who witnessed the terrifying attack stepped in and helped the woman get away from Benjamin and to another train car.

The man got off the train at 42nd St. carrying a McDonald’s bag and cup and took off, cops said.

The victim took herself to Kings County Hospital in Brooklyn for evaluation.

Benjamin’s arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court was pending Wednesday evening.