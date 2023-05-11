Man busted for ghost guns, AR-15 assault rifles after raid of his basement apartment in parents’ Queens home

A Queens man charged with possession of a vast array of weapons including two AR-15 assault rifles and four ghost guns was armed, dangerous — and still living at home.

Zhili Song, 30, was busted after a search of the basement apartment of his parents’ Flushing residence turned up the cache of weapons and lethal high-tech accessories following a long-term investigation, said Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

“The arsenal of lethal illegal weapons and ammunition seized in this defendant’s home because of our investigation could have done untold damage,” said Katz. “We will not let up in our efforts to get deadly weapons off the streets.”

Song was arraigned on more than 30 gun-related counts after his Tuesday arrest, authorities said.

Four untraceable .9mm ghost guns — three fully-assembled and one disassembled — were recovered from the basement, officials said. Authorities also seized two AR-15 assault rifles, a pair of semi-automatic rifles and two bolt-action rifles, along with a silencer, ammunition for all the weapons, and tools used to create the ghost guns.

A vest with bullet-proof plates was additionally found, officials said, along with holographic sights and laser-targeting systems used to aim the weapons and illuminate the intended victim, officials said.

The defendant doesn’t have a license to possess or own a firearm in New York City, officials said. Song, who faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted, was due back in court Friday.

The DA’s probe traced polymer-based firearm components purchased by Song, none with serial numbers, which are quickly assembled and allow the owners to dodge background checks.

Detectives with the NYPD Major Case Field Intelligence Team joined in the probe.

According to Katz, the DA’s Crime Strategies and Intelligence Unit has conducted 23 ghost gun investigations leading to charges against 26 defendants and the recovery of 241 firearms in the last 18 months.