Man busted in NYC club slay was tracked down in video to Jersey

A New Jersey man accused of murder in a Hell’s Kitchen lounge stabbing was brought back to the city Monday, police said.

Kegwin Clarke, 26, was busted Feb. 5 in Bayonne, where he lives, police said. He was charged with murder, assault and weapons possession in the Jan. 29 shooting of Miles Gibson, 22, at the Harbor NYC Rooftop Terrace & Lounge on W. 46th St. near 11th Ave.

Clarke bolted from the bloody scene, but police sources said detectives tracked him on video to New Jersey, where they learned his name and location. He was extradited Monday.

According to police, Clarke and Gibson had gotten into an argument at the Hell’s Kitchen bar, and Clarke allegedly stabbed Gibson in the back. Police said the men had no previous contact with one another.

The victim was out on $500,000 bail while awaiting trial for a Nov. 30, 2019, Bronx slaying in which he and an accomplice were accused of fatally shooting Oliver Askia, 26, during a clash outside Krystal Bar & Lounge on University Ave. near Featherbed lane in Morris Heights.