Man busted for smoking in subway charged with 2020 Queens murder

A murder suspect was nabbed when he was stopped for smoking in the subway by NYPD cops who then quickly discovered he was being sought for a 2020 Queens slaying, police said Monday.

On Friday, transit cops in Brooklyn stopped Luis Hernandez, 36, for smoking. He would have been released with just a summons but when officers ran his name they learned he was wanted for murder.

He was taken to Queens, where detectives showed him video and photos of him at the murder scene, police said.

The suspect made incriminating statements, police said, and was charged with murder, gang assault and weapon possession.

Hernandez, who lives in Maspeth and has no prior arrests, is being held without bail.

Police say Hernandez and three or four others were involved in the Feb. 9, 2020, murder of Richard Hernandez, 21, on 31st St. near 36th Ave. in Astoria.

The victim, who is not related to the suspect, was with friends when a brawl erupted, with witnesses telling the Daily News at least one attacker had a machete and another had a knife.

The victim, who lived a few blocks away from where he was killed, was stabbed and slashed with more than one weapon. Medics rushed him to Mount Sinai Queens but he could not be saved.

Three other men were cut in the melee but suffered only minor wounds, police said at the time.

The attack was linked to gangs, police said Monday.

The suspect’s accomplices are still being sought.