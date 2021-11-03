Man busted with stolen car at Ashland motel

Nov. 3—ASHLAND — A Pedro man is facing charges after Ashland Police spotted him Saturday with a stolen SUV, according to court records.

Anthony Lynn Stapleton, 38, was charged over the weekend with receiving stolen property between $1,000 and $10,000 in value and first-offense simple possession of heroin.

Stapleton is being held at the Boyd County jail on a $1,500 bond.

According to a criminal citation, a patrol officer was dispatched to the East Ashland McDonald's after reports of a stolen 2008 Dodge Nitro being seen in the area. When the officer could not locate the SUV, records show he checked around the nearby motels, finding it parked outside the Ashland Inn.

The officer learned from motel staff that the Nitro was driven by Stapleton, who was staying in Room 212, according to court records.

When Stapleton answered the door, court records show he told officers he had taken the car from his aunt, records show.

Upon his arrest, records show police found heroin.

