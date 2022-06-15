Man busted in underage sex sting gets five years

Jun. 15—Cobb Superior Court Judge Angela Brown sentenced Joseph Gambino of Kennesaw to five years in prison after he attempted to arrange sex with a person he believed was a 14-year-old.

Gambino, 32, was convicted last month of attempting to entice a child and computer sexual exploitation, the Cobb District Attorney's Office said.

The charges stemmed from a 2018 sting operation by Marietta police in which Gambino exchanged explicit messages and photos with a person he believed to be 14. Gambino set up a meeting for sex at Dave and Buster's in Marietta.

He was arrested while waiting on the supposed teenager to come out of the business to his car.

Gambino will face five years in prison along with 10 years on probation, per a news release.