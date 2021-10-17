Man busts into Manhattan McDonald’s break room, uses stolen credit card to buy himself lunch

He’s lovin’ it.

A man broke into a Manhattan McDonald’s break room and lifted employee credit cards—then turned around and swiped one of the cards at the same fast food location, police said Saturday.

The man snuck into the McDonald’s location’s break room on 6th Ave. near W. 15th St. in Chelsea around 10:55 a.m. Thursday, cops said.

Once inside, the man allegedly stole wallets and credit cards that belonged to employees working at the fast-food restaurant and used one of the cards to buy himself an early lunch, cops said.

Police are still searching for the man, who was last seen wearing an “I love NY” t-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.