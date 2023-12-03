Man buying food shot in drive-by, Fresno PD says

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives are actively investigating a drive-by shooting that took place Saturday evening and sent a man to the hospital, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say around 5:50 p.m. they responded to Kings Canyon Road and Recreation Avenue for an eight-round shot spotter activation.

Upon arrival, responding officers reported finding a man likely in his mid-40s suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower extremities. He was transported to a local hospital where he remains in stable condition.

Investigators say a suspect vehicle had pulled up to the scene and fired multiple rounds in the area, hitting several things including cars and a nearby taco stand.

Detectives say they are unsure if the victim, who was attempting to buy food from a vendor, was the intended target of the shooting. No other injuries were reported.

Fresno police detectives are actively searching for the suspect(s) involved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.